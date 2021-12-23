NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid taking over in Sixers win over Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with the Ben Simmons saga all throughout the 2021-22 season as they are dealing with trying to get him back out on the floor while also looking to satisfy his trade request.

The Sixers have maintained that they would like to have him back with the team while also still trying to get a top 25 player in exchange for one of the league’s bright talents. This has been an ongoing situation with Simmons and it appears that there is no end in sight.

However, a former NBL great believes Simmons’ future could be decided a little after Christmas. The NBL is a pro basketball league in Australia and considering Simmons is from the country, this is a man whose words could mean a lot.

Lanard Copeland, who also played for the Sixers in the 1989-90 season told AU News that he believes something will happen with Simmons a little after the holiday:

“There are teams out there in the NBA who are struggling and would love a Ben Simmons right now,” the Melbourne Tigers legend said on Sportsday NSW. “They’re working on trades. I heard there were 12 teams staking him (out) right now. “Philadelphia are probably going to be smart and ship him to the west coast because they know how valuable Ben is. “They don’t want to play Ben five or six times a year. They send him to the west coast and whatever deal works best for them, then things will happen. “From what I’m hearing, something is going to happen right after Christmas and hopefully Ben will be playing again. “Ben’s another superstar kid, I played with his father (Dave) and you want to see success, you want to see him having fun.”

It will be interesting if there is some movement coming around considering Simmons. The Sixers will still have to be sure they get the top value in return for one of their top talents. Either they finally make a trade or they do mend the fences and try bringing him back for one more run.

