OKC Thunder player grades: Josh Giddey records third straight triple-double in 114-106 loss to Spurs

The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently wrote an article where he suggested a trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers this offseason where the former sends out Derrick Favors and filler in exchange for Russell Westbrook and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick:

“One tantalizing possibility, for instance, would be to trade Derrick Favors and another small contract to the Lakers for Westbrook and an unprotected Laker first in 2027, a deal which would generate a ginormous Laker trade exception to bring in other talent via their newly available 2029 first.”

The chances of this actually happening or close to zero. Westbrook’s $47 million salary for next season — which is a player option he will most likely pick up — might be too big of a pill to swallow for Thunder owner Clay Bennett and his ownership group. And Westbrook isn’t going to play for the Thunder because his player timeline does not match with the team’s timeline. It would be an awkward situation to have a 34-year-old Westbrook on one of the youngest teams in the league and would hurt the development of its young prospects.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rookie extension kicks in next season with a $29.8 million salary and the Thunder are still paying off Kemba Walker’s contract with a $27.4 million dollar. Adding nearly $50 million to a $98.8 million payroll is just a bridge too far for ownership to eat. Even if it’s for a valuable pick like the Lakers 2027 first round pick unprotected. The Lakers currently have on the oldest rosters in the league with its star duo getting up there in age with LeBron James turning 38 years old and Anthony Davis turning 30 years old next season.

But this trade is an interesting idea and enticing in a vacuum. But I have a hard time seeing ownership willing to have a top ten payroll in the league in what is most likely going to be another rebuilding season.

