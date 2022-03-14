Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. response

Reuters

UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find new ways to isolate Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia’s northwestern flank next week to discuss ways they can respond to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, including finding new ways to isolate Russia’s economy. The leaders from countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will meet for talks in London on Tuesday. The leaders are expected to agree to more military exercises in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and will discuss the war in Ukraine and energy security, Johnson’s office said.