Former MLB relief pitcher Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Corsi revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer that is terminal and that doctors have told him he does not have long to live.

In an interview with WBZ-TV Boston, Corsi was joined by his two daughters to speak about his approach to his final days.

“No,” Corsi said, fighting back tears when asked if he was afraid of dying. “I’m at peace. I know if I die, I’m going to a better place. That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I’ll leave behind.”

Corsi, 60, played 10 seasons in MLB from 1988-99, for five teams, the Athletics, Red Sox, Orioles, Marlins and Astros.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi, right, and catcher Bill Haselman talk during a 1997 game.

A relief pitcher, Corsi appeared in 368 games and compiled a 22-24 record, with a 3.25 earned run average and 290 strikeouts. He also recorded seven saves.

The segment also included footage from the October 2020 wedding of Corsi’s daughter, Julianne, in which Corsi walked her down the aisle.

“I want more time,” Corsi said in a speech at the wedding, footage of which aired in the segment. “We all want more time. It’s important to us.”

Said Julianne of Corsi’s effort to walk her down the aisle, despite his health issues: “It was the most important thing he could’ve done. It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing.”

During the segment, footage was also shown of Corsi lying in a hospital bed and getting a video call from former teammate Dennis Eckersley. Corsi was selected in the 25th round of the1982 MLB draft by the Yankees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Corsi, former MLB pitcher, reveals terminal cancer diagnosis