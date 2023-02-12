Former Mizzou star Nick Bolton returns a fumble for Chiefs touchdown in Super Bowl

Former Missouri star Nick Bolton made a huge play for the Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With the Eagles leading by a touchdown, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled and Bolton scooped up the ball and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown as the Chiefs tied the game at 14-14.

The fumble-return TD came after the Eagles were called for a false start on a third-and-1 play from the Chiefs’ 47-yard line. On the ensuing play, Bolton came up big for the Chiefs.

Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson was fired up by the touchdown.

And wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also was impressed by Bolton’s play.