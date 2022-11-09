Former Missouri Tigers basketball player, KC coach Jed Frost kills wife, self: report

Former Missouri basketball player and Kansas City-area high school coach Jed Frost shot and killed his wife and himself inside the Dallas County medical examiner’s office in Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Officers found the pair dead Tuesday afternoon while responding to a report of shots fired and possible active shooter at the examiner’s office, where Beth Frost, 46, worked.

After evacuating the building, investigators determined that Jed Frost, 51, had walked into the complex and shot his wife. The couple was married but estranged. Dallas County court records show Beth Frost filed for divorce on May 2. The couple had been married since 2001 and had two children together, a 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy.

Frost was an All-Metro player at Park Hill High who arrived at Mizzou as a walk-on in 1990. He played at Missouri from 1990-94 and as a senior was part of the team of Tigers that went undefeated in Big Eight play. Frost appeared in 79 games with six starts, averaging 1.7 points in his college career.

In 2000, Frost was named the Kansas City Metro basketball coach of the year after guiding Park Hill South to the state championship game a year removed from a 1-23 season. He also coached at Odessa High and later was part of staffs at Iowa State and Hawaii.