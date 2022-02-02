Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst left ‘premonition’ on Instagram

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst posted a chilling photo in 2019 — the year she won the crown — that some fans believe was a “premonition” of her death leap from a Manhattan high-rise.

Kryst posted a photo of herself lying on the ground after a workout in her home state of North Carolina in December 2019, The US Sun reported.

“First workout back be like,” she wrote, tagging her mother, April Simpkins, to whom she left everything in a note before her death. “Mom said she was buying breakfast though, swipe for the glow-up.”

The striking image was described by some social media users described as a “premonition” of her final moments.

The 30-year-old was found by police early Sunday on the ground outside the Orion condominium building at 350 W. 42nd St., where she lived on the ninth floor. She was alone when she jumped from an open terrace on the 29th floor that morning.

Kryst’s death has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine on Tuesday.

The former Miss USA previously penned a moving essay about the pressures of getting older. AP

In a heart-rending essay for Allure last year, the beauty queen provided insight into her inner turmoil by reflecting on the pressures of getting older, the need to achieve – and her battle with online trolls who bullied her over her looks.

The day before she jumped, she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page, writing, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

On Monday, Simpkins talked to CBS anchor Gayle King about her tragic daughter.

Kryst was alone when she jumped from an open terrace on her midtown apartment building. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“Cheslie wasn’t just my daughter; she was my best friend,” King said Simpkins told her.

In a Mother’s Day tribute posted on her Facebook page in 2020, Kryst called her mom her “inspiration” and role model, saying, “I couldn’t be more thankful to have you in my life.”

“Thank you so much for being there with me to celebrate every happy moment and being there to coax me through even the sad times,” Kryst said in the video.