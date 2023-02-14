Former Michigan QB Chad Henne retires from NFL

At the end of Super Bowl 57 the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious. As their players stormed the field to celebrate with their teammates and families, a former Michigan quarterback took a break from the celebration to announce he was retiring.

Chad Henne caps off his 15 year NFL career with his second Super Bowl ring, each with the Chiefs.

Henne has served as the primary backup in Kansas City for the last 4 seasons. In this postseason, and in 2020, Henne had to step in for an injured Mahomes and help guide the Chiefs to victory.

Henne began his career with the Miami Dolphins after being selected with the 57th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He would start for 2.5 seasons before suffering an injury in 2011 that would ultimately end his time there. Henne would sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup, but would get one last opportunity to be a starting quarterback in 2013. He would spend a couple more seasons with the Jags before signing with the Chiefs in 2018.

Michigan fans will of course know Henne as the Michigan starting quarterback from 2004-2007. Henne is Michigan’s all-time leading passer with 9,715 yards and 87 touchdowns. Henne ranks in top 10 of Big Ten quarterbacks in nearly every passing category. He is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in Michigan football history.