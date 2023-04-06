Former Michigan guard announces transfer destination

Former Michigan guard announces transfer destination

by
Maize&BlueReview – Former Michigan guard announces transfer destination

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-06 19:49:00 -0500’) }}
basketball
Edit


Trevor McCue

Maize&BlueReview

Senior Editor

Former Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes has announced his transfer destination after recently entering the portal.

Barnes was a member of the 2021 recruiting class. After two seasons without seeing much action he elected to enter the transfer portal. He will now head to Tulsa.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain Data by Sportradar

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.