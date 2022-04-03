Former Michigan basketball player transfers to new school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It seems to happen every year, for every team, in college athletics — transfers. Michigan basketball lost Zab Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson went to Twitter to announce his new basketball home on Saturday, where he chose to go to VCU.

Jackson only played in four games this season for Michigan. Jackson missed several games to a non-COVID-19 illness, but even when healthy, he couldn’t carve out a consistent role in the rotation.

Jackson, a sophomore, was a former 4-star prospect that chose Michigan two years ago. He averaged 3.3 points-per-game this season and averaged 1.5 points-per-game in his career with the Wolverines.

Michigan will be losing guards Devante’ Jones, Eli Brooks, and officially Zeb Jackson from this year’s team. The Wolverines have guard Dug McDaniel coming in as the lone guard for next year. Coach Juwan Howard may be looking into the transfer portal once again to find some help.

List

10 takeaways from the Michigan football spring game