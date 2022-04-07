Former Mets ace Matt Harvey close to deal with Orioles: report

Matt Harvey Orioles against Mets at Citi Field May 2021

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey is close to a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, reports Jon Heyman of The New York Post, who says the plan is for Harvey to begin the season in extended spring training.

In February, Harvey discussed his prior drug use, including cocaine, while testifying at the trial of Eric Kay, who was found guilty of supplying drugs that led to the July 2019 death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Harvey said during his testimony that he was a partier, telling the prosecution when asked that cocaine was his drug of choice when partying and that he continued to use the drug after signing with the Angels for the 2019 season and arriving in California.

In addition to his use of cocaine and oxycodone, Harvey said he got Percocet pills at the beginning of the 2019 season, and that he shared some with Skaggs after Skaggs had asked him if he had Percocet or oxycodone.

Because of what he revealed during his testimony at the Kay trial, Harvey could face a suspension from MLB.

But he pressed forward with his effort to return, and had been posting videos of himself on Instagram while throwing to hitters.

Harvey’s career was derailed during the 2016 season when he started dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome that resulted in surgery. After beginning his career posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first three seasons with the Mets from 2012 to 2015 (he missed the 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery), Harvey has posted a 5.92 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over the last six seasons.

Before joining the Angels, Harvey — who turned 33 on March 27 — played for the Mets from 2012 to 2018, when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds mid-season. After spending the 2019 season with the Angels, Harvey pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2020 and Orioles in 2021.