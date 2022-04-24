Former Met Michael Conforto undergoes shoulder surgery, will miss all of 2022 MLB season

Conforto after K looking in Atlanta

Former Mets outfielder and current free agent Michael Conforto underwent successful shoulder surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Conforto is expected to make a full recovery, according to agent Scott Boras, and return in time for spring training of next year, but for which team still remains to be seen.

Back in March, Boras said that Conforto injured his right shoulder in January, and was waiting until he got his arm strength back before ramping up contract negotiations.

The 29-year-old played his entire career in New York, hitting 132 home runs with 396 RBI and a slash line of .255/.356/.468, but had a down year in 2021 with just 14 dingers and a .729 OPS.

“You don’t want any one of your friends or teammates to go under surgery, especially as serious as a shoulder surgery,” Pete Alonso said after the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. “So I wish Mike all the best and a speedy and healthy full recovery.”

Conforto was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2015, helping the Mets make their playoff push. He hit two home runs in Game 4 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.