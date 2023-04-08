Former Masters runner-up pulls out of tournament due to injury

Another player is out of the Masters field.

Augusta National announced on Saturday morning Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.

Oosthuizen was seven-over for the week with one hole to play in his second round, which was put on pause Friday afternoon when three trees fell near the 17th tee box.

The Masters cut line is projected to be around 2-over.

Oosthuizen had finished in the top 30 in nine of his last 11 Masters appearances, but was forced to withdraw this year and in 2022. He’s also among the 18 players in the field this week that departed the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Three players have now had to withdraw from the tournament in Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris. Na played nine holes of his first round before pulling out due to illness. Zalatoris never began his opening round.

The Masters is set to wrap up its second round on Saturday morning. Tee times for the third round are TBD with weather set to threaten competition throughout the day.