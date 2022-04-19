Former Maryland mayor Andrew Bradshaw avoids prison in revenge porn case

A former Maryland mayor who admitted to posting revenge-porn photos of his ex-girlfriend on Reddit will avoid prison time, as part of a plea deal reached with state prosecutors on Monday.

Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn online after his relationship with the woman ended.

He was sentenced to a year and a day for each of the five counts, but under the deal, all of the incarceration time was suspended.

Bradshaw, 32, was also ordered to pay $5,000 in fines — $1,000 for each count — as well as $750 in restitution to the victim and to complete 100 hours of community service, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He had faced a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.

The former mayor was arrested in November after investigators discovered he had made several separate public posts of his naked ex-girlfriend that “contained at least 10 unique visual representations” on different reddit threads from different accounts with degrading comments.

According to prosecutors, in one such instance on April 4, 2021, Bradshaw posted a nude photo of the woman in a subReddit account titled “Slut” with the caption, “He is risen, but I’d like to make something rise In your pants ;).”

Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw will avoid a little over five years in prison thanks to the plea deal. Facebook

In another instance, on April 15, 2021, Bradshaw posted a nude photo in a subReddit account titled “Chubby” with the caption, “Ready to ride you,” prosecutor said.

When he was interviewed by investigators, he admitted to law enforcement agents that he created the REDDIT accounts and posted the victim’s nudes.

He later resigned as mayor.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III said in a statement.

“Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” said Howard.

Under Maryland law, it is illegal to distribute a private visual representation of another without their consent which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted.

With Post Wires