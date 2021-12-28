Former Manager And Business Partner To Michael Keaton Was 92 – The Hamden Journal

Former manager and business partner of actor Michael Keaton, Harry Colomby has died at the age of 92. Colomby died on December 25, 2021.

Bobby Colomby, Drummer for Blood Sweat and Tears, and brother of Harry, confirmed his death with multiple sources. Also, Harry had been hospitalized five years after fracturing his pelvis in a fall.

Keaton and Colomby first met in the 1970s when the actor was working in stand-up comedy. “He saw something in Keaton that was astounding,” his brother said. “He saw his career long-term and knew he had more than just a few jokes in him.”

From their first connection, the duo worked on a slew of films and shows in which Colomby wrote and/or produced Working Stiffs, Report to Murphy, Mr. Mom, Johnny Dangerously, Touch and Go, The Squeeze, One Good Cop, and Speechless.

On Instagram, Keaton commented, “My former mgr/biz partner and most of all, friend, The great Harry Colomby has moved on. Unlikeliest of matches, we thought the same, felt the same and laughed at the same things. He was kindhearted, curious, thoughtful and man, was he funny. Forget “was”. To me he still is. I loved him and so did all who met him.”

In addition to his brother, Harry Colomby is survived by his wife, Lee, and son, Scott.