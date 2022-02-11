The Hamden Journal

Former major league outfielder Jeremy Giambi died by suicide, according to coroner’s report

Former major league outfielder Jeremy Giambi’s death has been ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Giambi, 47, was found dead in his mother’s home in Claremont, California, on Wednesday morning. A report released by the coroner’s office listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Giambi played parts of six seasons in the major leagues, including two playoff appearances with the Oakland Athletics. After a trade from Kansas City, he played two seasons in Oakland with his older brother Jason, who went on to sign a seven-year, $120 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Jeremy Giambi played six MLB seasons, including two-plus seasons with the Athletics.

The brothers starred at South Hills High School in West Covina, California, and Jeremy went on to a collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton, winning a national championship in 1995.

“I am completely shocked by the news about Jeremy,” former A’s pitcher Barry Zito said in a text message to the San Francisco Chronicle before the autopsy report was completed. “He was an incredibly loving human being with a very soft heart and it was evident to us as his teammates that he had some deeper battles going on.”

