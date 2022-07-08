Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, dies after campaign shooting

Reuters Videos

Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial

STORY: A judge said the pair’s account of a “gentlemen’s agreement” for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution’s allegation it was a fraudulent payment.As a result Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.The two, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, had denied the charges against them.Swiss federal prosecutors said they would examine the written verdict before deciding whether to appeal.