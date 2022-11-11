Former ICM Strategist Brandon Sharp Launches Management & Prod. Co – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM political strategist Brandon Sharp has launched Agenda, a management and production company that will be dedicated to advancing inclusive entertainment and media projects. The company will work with TV and film writers, actors, directors, musicians, authors, artists, public intellectuals, playwrights, and business founders from predominately untapped communities to realize their projects on more equitable grounds.

“Representation for representation’s sake is not enough,” said Sharp. “The strides we’ve made for people of color in front of and behind the camera are significant, but the business side of media and entertainment remains largely unchallenged. The people who stand to profit the most from the boon in ‘diverse’ content are not the originators of that content, and that has to change.”

Agenda represents and produces alongside more than 20 creatives, including Linda Johnson Rice, heir to Ebony and Jet Magazine’s Johnson Publishing Company; Rashad Robinson (What’s Costing Hollywood); Tony Award Winner Zach Stafford (A Strange Loop, Vibe Check), MacArthur Genius Award winner Safiya Noble (Algorithms of Oppression); Kirkus Prize Award winning author Saeed Jones (Alive at the End of The World, Vibe Check); Josie Duffy Rice (The Premise, What A Day); Sylvia Obell (Okay, Now Listen, Get You A Me); Arianna Afsar (Hamilton, Wedding Season); Taylor Vaughn Lasley (Family Reunion, Moon Girl); Richie Reseda (Abolition X); Anna Malaika Tubbs (Three Mothers); Jenna Wortham (Still Processing); SIS (American Horror Story, Oklahoma!), and Emily Jenda (Book of Mormon, Hamilton).

In 2018, Sharp was hired into ICM Partners’ political division to service clients like Spike Lee, Karamo Brown and Khalid in the politics, advocacy and activism space. He also worked to build pathways into the entertainment industry for underrepresented communities in Los Angeles. Sharp left ICM Partners in 2020, and has been building Agenda ever since.

Sharp’s producing credits include Spotify’s Abolition X Podcast and an EP on Stitcher/Sirius XM’s Vibe Check podcast. He has multiple projects in development including a TV project at Chernin Entertainment and a film project with Megan and David Dobkin’s Big Kid Pictures.

Brandon previously worked in finance in New York City before joining President Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012. He worked in the Chicago headquarters on the advance desk, which produced hundreds of campaign events, concerts and rallies. He continued this work at the White House and First Lady’s Office in the Obama Administration, producing events such as the first College Signing Day in Detroit, a national incentive that Michelle Obama continues to promote and participate in annually. Brandon was also a member of the founding team of Birch Benders, a natural food brand that was recently acquired by Sovos Brands.

Agenda is repped by CAA for podcasts.