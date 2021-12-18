Former GOP director Patrice Thibodeau now working as porn star

He was porn in the USA.

A former top official of the Connecticut Republican Party has found a new calling as a male porn star working in Florida.

Patrice Thibodeau, 33, served as digital director of the state GOP from January 2018 to December 2019, according to his LinkedIn and published reports from the time. He then worked for nine months as a video editor at the right-leaning media watchdog group Project Veritas.

That all changed in late November, when Thibodeau urged followers of his once buttoned-up Twitter account to check out his new video on PornHub — where he began going by the name Jean Jacque The C–k.

Today, the account is littered with numerous raunchy videos of Thibodeau masturbating and trash talking.

His PornHub account already has 25 videos — the most recent of which was uploaded Wednesday. The work is generally solo, with Thibodeau, whose profile boasts of his “endowment.”

“It’s liberating,” Thibodeau told The Post when asked why he moved into porn. He declined to comment further.

Since moving to Florida, Thibodeau has also found trouble with the law. On Nov. 28 the porn star was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a car in Boca Raton and charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest, public records show.

In between posts flaunting his new-found exhibitionism, Thibodeau has also taken more than a few swipes at his former employers.

“I used to work in Republican politics. I worked at Project Veritas … they hate me,” Thibodeau said in a Dec. 7 video. “They don’t want to talk to me. I am in Florida doing porn.”

He joked that his junk gets “more [retweets] than people I use to work with,” referring to Veritas boss James O’Keefe, who is banned from Twitter.

O’Keefe declined to comment on his former employee.

Until recently, Thibodeau had been a notable statewide right-wing operative. Social media posts from 2019 show Thibodeau — fully clothed — attacking the state’s Democratic governor Ned Lamont, railing against state taxes and promoting President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Prospective Republican employers can still find his profile at GOPJobs.com.

However, he won’t be returning to the Connecticut Republican party, the group’s new chairman Ben Proto told The Post.

“Patrice Thibodeau was an employee of this organization whose employment ended over two years ago. Since 2019, the State Party has undergone significant organizational changes,” said Proto.