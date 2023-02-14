Former Georgia cop arrested after allegedly concealing missing 16-year-old girl’s death

A former Georgia police officer was arrested and charged with concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing more than six months ago, according to officials.

Miles Bryant, 22, who had worked for the Doraville Police Department, was charged with concealing the death of another and false reporting of a crime, Gwinnett County Police said. The remains of the girl, Susana Morales, were discovered last week after she was reported missing in July.

The Gwinnett Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation, but the department has made Doraville Police aware of the situation. Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

The City of Doraville released a statement Monday revealing that it had learned of Bryant’s charges.

“The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales,” the statement read. “The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”





Miles Bryant was charged with concealing the death of another and false reporting of a crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiners’ office identified the human remains as Morales last week. She was first reported missing by her family in late July.

Morales’ family members alerted police that they had not seen her since July 26. According to detectives, Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. that night to tell her she was on her way to their home on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross.

Officials said an app on Morales’ cell phone confirmed she was walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. But detectives said they suspect she may have instead entered a vehicle.

Her phone pinged the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. that night before it either died or was turned off, detectives said. Morales never returned home.

Police responded on Feb. 6 to the area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after someone reported spotting in the forest what they suspected were human remains.





Susana Morales was reported missing by her family in late July. Gwinnett Police Department

The Gwinnett Medical Examiners’ office then tested the remains and concluded that the DNA matched Morales’ dental records.