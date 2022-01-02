Former general urges Trump supporters in the military to stop listening to ‘the pillow guy’ Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, speaks during a campaign rally in 2019.Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A former military general took aim at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a recent CNN interview.

Steven M. Anderson suggested that Trump supporters should “stop listening to the pillow guy.”

Instead, they should educate themselves on how elections work, he said.

Retired military general Steven M. Anderson blasted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in an interview, while warning of the existence of Trump supporters within the military.

Anderson, who served in the US Army for 31 years, spoke on Saturday to CNN’s Pamela Brown about the upcoming 2024 elections and solutions to address the “extremism that has gone on within the military.”

Lindell has become well known for spreading baseless voter fraud claims, which Anderson alluded to during the interview. The former general urged people to ignore such claims and “stop listening to the Pillow Guy” in an effort to educate themselves about how elections work.

Anderson made the reference to Lindell while discussing what he described as a threat within the military. “We’ve got some people that just haven’t been educated. They haven’t been found out, and they’ve grown in power through perhaps inaction on the parts of some of our key leaders,” he said during the interview.

“We need to do what we can do now to identify those people [within the military], get them out of our ranks, and train the rest of the force on civics one on one about how our country is supposed to work, how elections work, stop listening to the pillow guy [Lindell] and start learning about our country and how it’s actually supposed to run,” he added.

Lindell has claimed his first encounter with Trump back in 2016 came about through “divine appointments.”

The business mogul often appears on TV, radio shows, and podcasts, where he repeats claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump, without providing any evidence.

He’s also held various events, including a “cyber symposium” and a 96-hour marathon “Thanks-a-Thon” livestream in November, in a bid to convince more people that voter fraud did occur. There is no proof, however, of widespread voter fraud.

Recently, he told Insider’s Cheryl Teh that he’d spent $25 million trying to overturn the 2020 election and was willing to spend everything he had and “sell everything” for his cause.

