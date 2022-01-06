Former Fox News reporter claims Hannity got caught ‘playing both sides of the fence’

On Wednesday’s , former Fox News Chief Political Correspondent Carl Cameron weighed in on his former colleague Sean Hannity. On Tuesday, the January 6th Congressional Committee sent a letter to Hannity information pertaining to last year’s attack on the Capitol building.

The request was signed by committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney. They wrote, “You appear also to have detailed knowledge regarding President Trump’s state of mind in the days following the January 6th attack.”

It has also been revealed that Hannity allegedly texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and congressman Jim Jordan prior to President Biden’s inauguration.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” Hannity texted. “He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”

Cameron appears to believe this information to be in conflict with what Hannity with viewers of his self-titled popular cable news show.

“Bottom line, it looks like Sean may have been playing both sides of the fence and got caught,” Cameron said. “Fox viewers saw him as gung-ho for all of this when in fact he was talking to both Meadows and Jordan saying we have got a problem.”

While Cameron believes Hannity should cooperate with the committee’s request he also believes that the politicians are the ones who should ultimately be held accountable.

“Sean Hannity for all intents and purposes was an acolyte of Rush Limbaugh 25, 30 years ago as a radio talking head,” Cameron said. “He’s not a journalist, doesn’t profess to be. In fact, he says that himself. And so it really is the politicians who have to be held accountable to this, particularly the likes of Jordan and Meadows.”

