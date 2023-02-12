Former Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard fatally hit by truck

A former stunt double for the rapper Eminem died after being struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street.

Ryan Shepard, 40, had toured as a stand-in for Slim Shady in his 2002 Anger Management Tour, and also flew into the MTV Movie Awards as the rapper’s superhero alter-ego Rapper Boy, TMZ reported.

He was rushed to a hospital following the tragic accident in Washington state last month but could not be resuscitated, his brother told the outlet.

Eminem and Shepard pictured in an undated photo. Shepard had toured as a stand-in for Slim Shady in his 2002 Anger Management Tour. WireImage



After his stint in the entertainment industry, Shepard went on to work as a mechanical ride engineer for Disney and a test automation engineer for SpaceX, his brother reportedly said.

Shepard left behind two children, ages 7 and 11, the outlet said.