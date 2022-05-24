Former Dolphins RB Ricky Williams legally changed his name to this and why he did it

Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams has legally changed his name.

Appearing on the “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” last week, Williams discussed how he changed his name to Errick Miron. The first name isn’t different. It’s the 45-year-old’s birth name, though he’s always went by Ricky. The last name, however, is taken from his wife, Linnea.

“I did it probably a year and a half ago, made it official,” he said. “Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps. I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate, and I went through the process. It was quick and easy, and it felt meaningful. Really meaningful.”

One of Williams’ business is an astrology relationship app, which he started after taking an astrology-relationship class with his wife. Williams said on the show that in every relationship you want to have some sort of balance.

He mentioned his wife is an attorney, so she’s a big shot around her friends but he’s the famous one so there’s an imbalance when people sort of forget about her with him around.

But Williams discovered a way to create balance in their relationship.

“One of the ideas that popped into my mind was I can take her last name,” Williams said.

He added: “I think it’s cool. It’s somewhere where we can both win.”

Williams said the second part of the reasoning behind changing the name is that Williams isn’t really his last name anyway. That’s due to him not really knowing who is dad’s father is.

“It’s one of those family secrets,” he said. “My grandma, obviously, back then you don’t say anything. And so Williams was her husband’s name, but wasn’t my dad’s father. So Williams is not even really my last name. And if you go back far enough, it’s idea of it is a slave name, so I think of what is even the purpose of a last name. And I find more meaning in this last name than Williams.

From retiring in his prime to advocating for marijuana before individual states started legalizing its use, Williams has done things the way he wants to do them.

And the name change is just the latest for the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL rushing champion.

