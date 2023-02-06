Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will reportedly join Vikings as defensive coordinator

Brian Flores will reportedly join the Vikings. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is adding another coaching position to his resume. Flores will reportedly accept the open defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flores, who led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three seasons, spent the 2022 NFL season as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before joining the Dolphins, Flores served as a defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach with the New England Patriots. The Vikings job will mark the first time Flores has been a defensive coordinator.

