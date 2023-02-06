Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores joins Vikings as defensive coordinator

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is adding another coaching position to his résumé. Flores accepted the open defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Monday.

Flores, who led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three seasons, spent the 2022 NFL season as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before joining the Dolphins, Flores served as a defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach with the New England Patriots. The Vikings job will mark the first time Flores has been a defensive coordinator.

His tenure with the Dolphins ended in controversy. After opening the season 1-7, the team rallied to finish just above .500 at 9-8. The Dolphins fired Flores, though he was still a popular name in head-coaching circles. Flores, however, was passed over by the New York Giants, who allegedly didn’t interview Flores until after they decided Brian Daboll would be their next head coach.

Brian Flores will reportedly join the Vikings. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Brian Flores sued NFL, 3 teams after being fired by Dolphins

Flores then sued the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Denver Broncos, alleging racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, Flores claimed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay Flores $100,000 to tank at the end of the 2021 NFL season. Flores refused, which he believed led to his firing. It also accused Broncos executives of “drinking heavily” the night before meeting with Flores for their open head-coaching job. Flores believed the Broncos’ interview was a sham. The team hired Vic Fangio over Flores.

Flores did not land a head-coaching gig entering the 2022 season and opted to join the Steelers as a defensive assistant. The team’s defense performed well, finishing 10th in points allowed despite losing star pass rusher T.J. Watt for seven games.

Following the 2022 season, Flores interviewed for multiple defensive coordinator jobs. He also interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job, and was believed to be a finalist for the position. Flores instead opted to join the Vikings.

Minnesota finished 28th in points allowed last season, so Flores has his work cut out for him. If he can turn things around quickly with the Vikings, Flores could become a popular head-coaching candidate next offseason.