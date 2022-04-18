Former ‘Doctor Who’ Companions To Join Jodie Whittaker’s Big Farewell – The Hamden Journal

When the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, departs the Tardis later this year, she will be joined for a final adventure by some familiar faces from the long-running series.

Two former Doctor’s companions will be appearing, Tegan Jovanka and Ace, played by Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred respectively.

Fielding appeared on the BBC show between 1981 and 1984. She says of her return, “In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Sophie Aldred starred in the sci-fi drama from 1987 to 1989 and says, “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again.”

The feature-length episode will air in the autumn and also feature the Doctor’s Nemesis The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan, and the perennially problematic Daleks and Cybermen.

Whittaker is signing off after three series. She became the first female Doctor when she joined the show in 2018. The new Doctor is set to be announced shortly, and he or she will join showrunner Russell T Davies, who is returning to the helm after an extended break. Davies was credited with the show’s renaissance more than a decade ago, with Christopher Eccleston playing his first Doctor, followed by David Tennant.