3 pending free agents that should be no-brainer returns for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are deep in their search for a new head coach to replace the recently fired Mike Zimmer. On an updated post on the team’s Twitter page, where they announced they had just completed an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Jared Allen hopped in the comments section and offered his services.

“Still awaiting my interview. Ya’ll have my contact info,” posted Allen, via SKOR North.

Allen doesn’t have any NFL coaching experience, but he does have five Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro selections.

He was also a two-time sacks leader and selected as one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

With Jim Caldwell turning down his recent interview request, maybe there might be time for Allen to be penciled in for an interview instead. The Vikings might as well have a little fun with this process.

Allen spent his best years dishing out sack lunches to opposing quarterbacks in a Vikings uniform. SKOL nation, it’s the least we could do.

