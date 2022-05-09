Former Dayton high school basketball standout, NBA player dead at 31

The Detroit Free Press is reporting Monday that former Dayton High School basketball player Adreian Payne has passed away at the age of 31 years old.

He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2010 and helped them to a Division IV state championship his senior year.

Payne played four seasons of college ball at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 and was a first round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He scored over 1,000 points in his college career and led the Spartans to the Elite Eight his senior year before losing to eventual champ UConn in 2014.

He played in both the NBA and the NBA G-League before going overseas in 2018. Payne played in Greece, winning the GBL championship in 2018 and Greek Basketball Cup in 2019 as a member of Panthiakos, a Greek League Basketball Club. Payne also played overseas in Turkey, China and Lithuania.

There is no word yet on how Payne died.