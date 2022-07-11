Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber died from heat stroke, autopsy says

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died from heat stroke last month.

The Collin County medical examiner’s office released the findings Monday, calling his death accidental, according to multiple reports.

Barber was found dead inside his Frisco apartment on June 1 by police who were making a welfare check.

He was 38.

Barber played seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones.

Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

He retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.

In 2014, Barber was detained by Mansfield police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over a 2018 incident in which he was alleged to have damaged two cars by while he was running in Frisco.