Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in his apartment by Frisco police

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, per multiple sources.

Cause of his death is unknown.

A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Barber was 38. His birthday is June 10.

Barber played seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones.

Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

He played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears.

Barber retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.

Barber’s life has been in a tailspin since his retirement.

In 2014, Barber was detained by Mansfield police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Barber was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over a 2018 incident where he was alleged to have damaged two cars by while he was running in Frisco.

According to KXAS Channel 5, the two incidents occurred in 2018, in which a witness alleged that Barber charged toward their vehicle, causing large dents to the side of their cars.

Roughly a year ago, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant wrote on Twitter that he couldn’t even enjoy watching old highlights of Barber because he knew he was down and out bad:

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people…” Bryant posted on Twitter.