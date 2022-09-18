Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson’s simple plan to beat the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson offered a simple game plan to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

A commentator on FOX NFL Sunday, Johnson said the Cowboys can beat the Bengals if they stick with one phase of their game.

“We have problems at wide receiver, we have problems at offensive line, we got a backup quarterback, but the Cowboys can win this game,: Johnson said. “If they run the football, eat up the clock and win it with your defense. You can win it with your defense if you don’t cause problems with your offense by turning it over by yourself. But play a conservative game and win it with your defense.”

The Cowboys are playing without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out at least four games with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.

Johnson was one of many NFL pundits on the Sunday pregame shows with opinions on today’s game.