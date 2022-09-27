Former Cubs 1B Frank Schwindel lands next job after release

Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month.

Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend.

Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced.

Schwindel, the first baseman who replaced Anthony Rizzo after last summer’s trade deadline fire sale, was one of the best hitters in baseball the final two months of 2021, winning NL Rookie of the Month last August and September while hitting .342/.389/.613 in 56 games

He was the Cubs’ starting first baseman on Opening Day this season but struggled at the plate in 75 games, also dealing with a back injury from spring training on.

The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A in April, recalling him less than 24 hours later in an emergency spot, and again in August.

The Cubs released him Sept. 18, one day after designating him for assignment.

