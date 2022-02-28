Colts’ Carson Wentz working out with Michael Pittman Jr.

As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season.

His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in January. Luck physically looked different from his playing days, but it was clear he was happy with his decision.

Now, his former college coach from Stanford, David Shaw, gave a bit of an update on how Luck has been doing since walking away from football.

“Andrew Luck is doing better than all of us combined,” Shaw said on the Rich Eisen Show via Matthew VanTryon of IndyStar. “He knows himself, he’s comfortable with himself. The rest of us would love to see him go out there and sling it around, but his career is too short, obviously, but it was an amazing experience for him and now he’s moved on. He’s a husband and a father, and looking for that next chapter in his life.”

As the Colts continue their search for a new quarterback, it is likely they part ways with Carson Wentz this offseason. It’s not a guarantee but there may be too much smoke to believe otherwise.

While Chris Ballard and the front office sift through that situation, it’s still unclear what Luck will venture into following his playing career.

“I think, when he does dive into his next enterprise, it’ll be something that benefits people,” Shaw said. “So that’s all I’m comfortable saying right now. I think he’s a very conscientious person and I think he still, beyond football, wants to make an impact in our society.”

Considering Luck graduated from Stanford with a degree in architectural design, he’ll have plenty of opportunities if he hasn’t already found one.

