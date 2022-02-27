Former CIA station chief says ‘Russia has overstretched’ its military, lacks troops to ‘subdue’ Ukraine

In this frame from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 19, 2022, a Russian marine runs during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in BelarusRussian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File

A former CIA station chief said Russia “overstretched” its military amid an ongoing attack on Ukraine.

Daniel Hoffman made the comments during an appearance on Fox News on Saturday.

His remarks come as Russia launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine last week.

A former CIA station chief on Saturday said that Russia has “overstretched” its military, and lacks the manpower to “subdue” Ukraine.

“Russia has overstretched,” Daniel Hoffman said during an interview with Fox News. “Vladimir Putin took a great risk here. He’s dealing with extended supply lines, which is having an impact — a negative impact on his troop’s ability to move. There are major rivers in Ukraine that also pose challenges and there are large cities, and Russia just doesn’t have the troops to subdue them.”

Hoffman’s comments come after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, a move that has been condemned by President Joe Biden and other Western leaders. Hoffman, a Fox News contributor, said Ukrainians have been “bravely demonstrating how committed they are to fighting for their freedom and independence.”

He added, “Time is on Ukraine’s side.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Facebook Friday from the capital city of Kyiv stating’ ‘We are all here.”

“Our military are here, our citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state, and this is how it’s going to be,” Zelensky added.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said that Zelensky is “as safe as our country” and will “lead the nation in this very difficult moment.”

According to an Aljazeera report from last week, officials in Ukraine said more than 3,000 Russian troops have been killed.

