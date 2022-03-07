Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Public Meltdown Over Museum Mask Rule

Former child star Ricky Schroder, last seen harassing Costco workers who asked him to wear a mask in the store, had another public meltdown over rules intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This time, Schroeder flipped out on security guards who asked him to wear a mask before entering the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kansas, calling them Nazis and telling them they should only enforce “God’s law.”

Ricky Schroder had another public meltdown over rules intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Patriot Takes)

The videos, shared on Twitter by Patriot Takes, which monitors right-wing media, showed Schroder berating the guards.

“Evil federal government, right?” he asked the guards.

“That’s your opinion,” one of the guards replied.

“That is my opinion,” Schroder said. “God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s, but you’re going to enforce man’s laws?”

After a brief exchange, he told the security guards they “don’t know God,” called them Nazis and stormed out:

Patriot Takes also posted other videos of Schroder.

“We’re not gonna live as slaves,” he declared in one clip.

Schroder made his name as a child actor in the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons.” As an adult, he is best known for his three seasons on “NYPD Blue.” But it’s Schroder’s right-wing politics that caused his name to trend on Twitter on Sunday:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.