Former Child Actor Of ‘NYPD Blue’ Was 27 – The Hamden Journal

Austin Majors, a busy child actor of the 1990s and early 2000s best known for his seven-season role as the young son of star Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 27.

HIs death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. (Following his acting career, Majors went by the name Austin Setmajer.)

Majors’ portrayal of young Theo Sipowicz from 1999 to 2004 was followed by guest appearances on such series as According to Jim, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, An Accidental Christmas (2007) and How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared in numerous television commercials.

Austin Majors, 2009 Getty Images

In a statement released to TMZ by his family – which includes his younger sister, the actress Kali Majors – Austin was described as “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continues, “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

TMZ reported today that Majors died in a homeless shelter, possibly after ingesting fentanyl. The Hamden Journal has not confirmed those details.