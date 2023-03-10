Former Chiefs WR Otis Taylor dies at 80

Otis Taylor has the most receiving yards of any wide receiver in Chiefs history. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor has died at the age of 80.

Taylor is one of the best wide receivers in Chiefs history and was a part of the Chiefs teams that made Super Bowl I and Super Bowl IV. Taylor played his entire 11-year career in Kansas City and had 410 catches for 7,306 yards and 57 TDs.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization is saddened by the passing of Otis Taylor,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. “My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis’ wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing. Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise. He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy.

He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame.”

Taylor was a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He averaged 22.4 yards per catch in his second season in 1966 as he caught 58 passes for 1,297 yards and eight scores. The Chiefs went 11-2-1 in the AFL that season before losing 35-10 to the Packers in the first Super Bowl.

Taylor played in 11 regular-season games as the Chiefs went 11-3 in 1969. He had nearly 700 receiving yards during the regular season and caught a game-clinching 46-yard TD pass from Len Dawson in the third quarter to seal the Chiefs’ 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. That Super Bowl victory was the Chiefs’ only Super Bowl win until Kansas City beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Two seasons after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Taylor led the merged NFL with 1,110 receiving yards and had seven touchdown catches. He averaged nearly 18 yards a catch in his pro football career.

Taylor is still the most prolific wide receiver in Chiefs history and was the team’s all-time receiving yards leader until he was passed by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Taylor is currently third on the Chiefs’ career receiving list behind Gonzalez and Travis Kelce and has a claim to being the best wide receiver in franchise history along with Tyreek Hill.

Taylor went to college at Prairie View A&M and is considered one of the best players in school history. The Houston native was taken by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 1965 AFL draft. He was included on the 25-player senior candidate list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 but wasn’t included on the list of 12 senior candidate finalists.