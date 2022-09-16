Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown.

Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.

The officials did agree that Bosa hit Mahomes. But the call went against the Chiefs, because officials ruled KC offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had pulled Bosa into Mahomes.

Here is the play.

One person who thought the referees made a bad call was former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

However, former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz thought the officials got it right.

Lawrence Tynes, the former Chiefs kicker, called it a dirty hit on Bosa, writing that the Chargers star “launches” at Mahomes in the play. “Dirty as it gets,” wrote Tynes, who played for the Chiefs from 2004-06.

Many fans also thought the official blew it with that call, saying Wylie couldn’t have thrown Bosa into Mahomes.