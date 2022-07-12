Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits teammate Steve McMichael

Dan Hampton visits Steve McMichael in the hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 1985 Chicago Bears will always be a team.

Former 1985 Bear, Dan Hampton, visited his old teammate on the defensive line, Steve McMichael, in the hospital.

McMichael is battling ALS and has been for around three years. Luckily, he’s getting plenty of support, even from his teammates of nearly 40 years.

“Ming” played for 13 seasons with the Bears from 1981-1993. During his time, he was elected to two All-Pro and two Pro-Bowl teams. He recorded 847 tackles, 95 sacks and 19 forced fumbles. He played in a franchise record 191 consecutive games.

