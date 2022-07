Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits teammate Steve McMichael

Dan Hampton visits Steve McMichael in the hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 1985 Chicago Bears will always be a team.

Former 1985 Bear, Dan Hampton, visited his old teammate on the defensive line, Steve McMichael, in the hospital.

McMichael is battling ALS and has been for around three years.┬áLuckily, he’s getting plenty of support, even from his teammates of nearly 40 years.

“Ming” played for 13 seasons with the Bears from 1981-1993. During his time, he was elected to two All-Pro and two Pro-Bowl teams.┬áHe recorded 847 tackles, 95 sacks and 19 forced fumbles. He played in a franchise record 191 consecutive games.

