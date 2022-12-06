Former champion T.J. Dillashaw notifies UFC of retirement

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has notified the UFC of his retirement, acco

Dillashaw, 36, notified the UFC of his decision to retire from mixed martial arts after a recent shoulder surgery, according to manager Tiki Ghosn, who informed multiple reporters and news outlets – including Ariel Helwani, ESPN and MMA Fighting.

News of the retirement was first reported by Michael Wonsover after algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch tweeted that Dillashaw was no longer on the active roster. Dillashaw’s publicist originally told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn that the retirement news was false, adding that Dillashaw planned to fight “into his 40s.”

Dillashaw has yet to comment publicly as of this writing.

Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) most recently competed in October when he lost by TKO to champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw later said he competed compromised with a shoulder injury. He was dominated by Sterling from bell to bell before the stoppage.

A two-time UFC bantamweight champion and one-time UFC flyweight title challenger, Dillashaw started his promotional journey after a stint on Season 14 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2011.

In May 2014, as a sizable underdog, Dillashaw won the bantamweight title from Renan Barao by fourth-round TKO. He successfully defended the title against short-notice replacement Joe Soto by TKO before he defeated Barao by TKO in a rematch.

Dillashaw lost a split decision and his title against Dominick Cruz in January 2016. Back-to-back wins earned him a crack at former training partner Cody Garbrandt, whom Dillashaw dethroned with a TKO win in November 2017. Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt in a rematch 10 months later.

The win was Dillashaw’s last as champion. He dropped weight to fight UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title in January 2019. Dillashaw lost by first-round TKO. He later tested positive for a banned substance, received a two-year USADA suspension, and vacated his bantamweight title.

Dillashaw returned from suspension in 2021 and defeated Cory Sandhagen by split decision. The win earned a title shot vs. Sterling, though it was delayed due to his ongoing injuries.

