Former Browns cornerback retires abruptly

With a lot of turnover among the front office and coaching staff since the team returned, there are surprisingly few former Cleveland Browns around the league. Many draft picks flamed out while with the team or after being given a chance someplace else and faded into the next phase of their life.

Earlier this offseason, former Browns cornerback Joe Haden made a post on Instagram that had people wondering if he could return. After being released by Sashi Brown, Haden immediately went to play for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33-year-old remains on the free agent market with no signs of interest from Cleveland.

Another former Browns cornerback, Buster Skrine, made news on Tuesday by telling the Tennessee Titans that he had decided to retire:

Skrine spent his first four years in the league in Cleveland after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He left the team to join the New York Jets, signing a four-year, $25 million contract in 2015.

Skrine spent three years with the Chicago Bears before joining the Tennesee Titans last season.

Combined, the diminutive cornerback earned over $40 million in his 11 seasons in the league while pulling in 10 interceptions and deflecting 88 passes.

No information was provided as to what led to this decision just before the start of training camp.