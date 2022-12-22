Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Ronnie Hillman received five carries in Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won 24-10 over the Panthers. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday. He was 31.

Hillman’s family announced his death in a message posted to his Instagram account.

“Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of family and close friends,” the message said. “We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Hillman entered hospice care on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer, in August. He had undergone treatment, his family said, but it was not successful.

After two standout seasons at San Diego State, Hillman hired an agent and entered the 2012 NFL draft. The Broncos selected him in the third round. Hillman played in 24 games during his first two seasons in the NFL, rushing for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

His playing time increased in 2014. Hillman played in eight games that season, starting four of them. He rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns, but injuries limited his numbers.

Hillman stayed on the field in 2015 and turned in his most productive year as a pro. He rushed for a career-high 863 yards and scored a career-high seven rushing touchdowns. Hillman got the start in two of the Broncos’ three playoff games that season, rushing 32 times for 54 yards. He received five carries in Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won 24-10 over the Carolina Panthers.

Hillman left Denver that offseason and eventually signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Hillman played in five games with Minnesota before he was released in November. He was picked up by the San Diego Chargers on waivers and played three games with the team in 2016.

Hillman was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. He was released by the team before the start of the 2017 season.

Hillman finished his career with 1,976 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He reached two Super Bowls as a player, winning a ring in 2015.