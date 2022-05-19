Former Braves reporter hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive during Rockies game

A former television reporter for the Atlanta Braves is recovering after she was hit during another Major League Baseball game earlier this week.

A 95 mph line drive struck Kelsey Wingert in the head during Monday night’s game between her current team the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants’ Austin Slater hit a foul ball off Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard in the ninth inning. The ball hit Wingert where she was sitting near the first-base camera and she received immediate medical attention.

“The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil,” Wingert tweeted in an update Wednesday.

Wingert said all of her CT scans thankfully came back clear and didn’t find any internal bleeding or fractures. She shared a photo of the stitches she had to get for her head.

“I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers,” Wingert tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Wingert has been injured on the job. In 2018, she was struck by a line drive while standing in the camera well past the Braves’ first base dugout.

Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies grounded the foul in the seventh inning that hit her. Wingert suffered a fractured eye socket.

