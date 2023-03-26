Former Boilermaker Sasha Stefanovic Announces Retirement From Basketball

Former Purdue men’s basketball guard Sasha Stefanovic has retired from the game of basketball, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Stefanovic played one year in the professional ranks, splitting time between the Kolossos Rodou B.C. in Greece and KK Mega Basket in Serbia this past season. After reaching the professional level, Stefanovic steps away from basketball.

The former Purdue sharpshooter came to West Lafayette after a standout career at Crown Point High School. As a senior, he averaged 19.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while being named a 2017 Indiana All-Star. He also finished as Crown Point’s all-time leading scorer with 1,385 career points.

Stefanovic carried on that success with the Boilermakers over his five-year career. After redshirting in 2017-18, he came off the bench on the 2018-19 Big Ten Champion Boilermakers, scoring 2.5 points per game but shooting 41% from three-point range.

Over the next three years, Stefanovic became one of the most productive Boilermakers during his time in West Lafayette. He started 80 games following his redshirt freshman season and was a main contributor on several successful Purdue teams.

The three-point specialist knocked out 226 career three-pointers, good for seventh in program history. He finished with a mark of 38.8% from three-point range over his five years in West Lafayette. Stefanovic also made five or more threes in a game 12 times, including a career-best mark of seven in December 2019.

Stefanovic has not disclosed what his next steps will be but did share that he was stepping away to “pursue other opportunities” in his post. (See below).