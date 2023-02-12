Former Boilermaker George Karlaftis & Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 57

In his first professional season, former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is a Super Bowl Champion. Karlaftis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona tonight. Karlaftis made history in the win as well, becoming the first Greek born NFL player to win a Super Bowl.

Karlafits is the 43rd Purdue product to play in the Super Bowl. The Boilermakers have had a representative in the Super Bowl in 23 out of the last 24 years, including Karlaftis’ appearance this year. The Chiefs’ win also gives Purdue a Super Bowl champion in back-to-back seasons after Brycen Hopkins won last year with the Los Angeles Rams.