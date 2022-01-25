Former BBC Correspondent Owen Bennett-Jones To Front ‘Future Of’ Pod – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former BBC News correspondent Owen Bennett-Jones is to front a podcast exploring some of the world’s biggest unanswered questions.

The Future Of… with Owen Bennett-Jones from podcast producer New Books Network will launch on Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts late next month, tackling everything from consciousness and delusion to race and sleep.

In each of the nine episodes, Bennett-Jones will sit down with a leading academic to address the big topics and discuss the future of their disciplines, starting with an interview with Professor Benjamin Teitelbaum, who has conducted 20 hours of interviews with Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon.

Bennett-Jones is a former host of BBC World Service’s Newshour and has reported from several countries on global affairs.

New Books Network Founder Marshall Poe said the podcast is a “perfect addition to our line-up.”

“I love the BBC and listen to the World Service every day but they are constrained in what they can cover for all kinds of reasons,” he added.

“The New Books Network doesn’t have their constraints. We can ‘go deep’ and ‘go long’ on a remarkable variety of topics.”