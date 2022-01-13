Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dies age 34

Clint Arlis, whose turn on the 11th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 notoriously featured a budding bromance, has died at 34.

The former competitive wrestler’s death was announced on Twitter by Scott Bayer, head wrestling coach at Batavia High School, where Arlis had been a star before graduating in 2005. His father, Tom Arlis, is listed on Batavia’s website as an assistant wrestling coach. A cause of death was not given.

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” Bayer said in his post. “On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period unimaginable heartbreak and grief.”

The Chicago native began his “Bachelorette” stint with charm, landing the show’s first one-on-one date with Kaitlyn Bristowe, according to the Chicago Tribune at the time. But a mere three episodes later it had turned sour, and he was ignominiously dismissed after appearing to toy with Bristowe while developing a close friendship with another contestant, JJ Lane.

While he insisted he had chemistry with Bristowe, he then declared his “love” for Lane, earning the moniker “Brokeback Bachelor.”

Arlis was an architectural engineer for an international construction and development firm, Land Lease, that helped build several Chicago landmarks, reported the Tribune.

After graduating from Batavia High School, he went on to earn undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois, where he wrestled as an undergrad, the Tribune said.