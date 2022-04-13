Former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein died Wednesday, his close friend and college teammate Cole Cubelic said on social media.

A GoFundMe was set up by Cubelic on April 7 to support Klein’s family, which includes his wife, Adrienne, and his three kids: Cannon, Coley and Clayton. In the description, Cubelic wrote that Klein was fighting for his life after an MRI revealed spots on his lower back.

Former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein, a Tiger from 1999-2001, died April 13, 2022.

Klein, who taught and coached at Loachapoka High School near Auburn, was admitted to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, Georgia, according to the GoFundMe.

“Your boys will know your legacy,” Cubelic wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “We love you.”

AUBURN: Lint traps, parking spots and ‘all that love’: The year of Suni Lee through eyes of her support system

AUBURN FOOTBALL: Former Auburn football running back Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies

Klein played for Auburn from 1999-2001. He completed 97 of 197 passes during his Auburn career, throwing for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. Second-year Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin offered thoughts and prayers to Klein after the Tigers’ A-Day spring game Saturday.

“If you have had the unforgettable pleasure of spending time with Jeff and Adrienne, one can bet that you were smiling big or laughing until you cried,” Cubelic wrote on the GoFundMe page. “You would always leave them with feelings of being uplifted, encouraged, and thankful to call them your friends.”

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein dies