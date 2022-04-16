Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she was denied service over leggings

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called out Capital Grille after she said she was turned away from the restaurant for wearing leggings.

“I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she tweeted Friday.

When someone pointed out that the establishment has a dress code, Bottoms said it was “odd” that the restaurant would not allow what she called mall attire when they are located at the mall.

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” she wrote.

On the restaurant’s website, it says that “for the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required.” Clothing such as gym attire, tank tops, sweatpants, hats, and items “with offensive language” is not allowed, according to the website.

However, social media users quickly commented that the rules are not always followed and posted pictures of mostly white patrons dining at Capital Grille while wearing one of the prohibited clothing items.

“BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille. But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grille,” actor Daniel Newman tweeted.

The actor, who is white, went on to say that he has dined at the restaurant many times while wearing a tank top, t-shirt or gym shorts.

“Never had a problem getting a seat I guess my clothes looked whiter,” he said.

Bottoms, who is Black, entered office in 2018 but announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election. She has since joined CNN as a political commentator.

Capital Grille has not publicly commented and did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.